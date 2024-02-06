India’s coal production increases 10.3% to 99.73 million tonne in January 2024

NEW DELHI: The country’s coal production is up by 10.30% year-on-year (YoY) to 99.73 million metric tons (MT) in January 2024. The production surpasses the figures of 90.42 MT for the corresponding month during the previous year.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 78.41 MT in the month of January 2024, marking a growth of 9.09% as compared to 71.88 MT in January 2023. The cumulative coal production (up to January 2024) has seen a commendable leap of 784.11 MT (provisional) in FY’ 23–24 as compared to 698.99 MT during the same period in FY’ 22–23, with a growth of 12.18%.

The ministry said its coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in January 2024, touching 87.37 MT, compared to 82.02 MT recorded in January 2023, with a growth rate of 6.52%.

As of January 31, 2024, the coal stock held by the coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 70.37 MT. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 47.85%, underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector.

Concurrently, the coal stock at Thermal Power Plants (TPP), specifically at the location identified as DCB, marked a notable increase to 36.16 MT on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 15.26%.

Under the 8th round, a total of 35 coal mines were put up for auction, and 7 bids have been received against 4 coal mines. Under the second attempt of the seventh round, a total of 4 coal mines were put up for auction, and 3 bids have been received against 3 coal mines.