No layoff, says Paytm founder; rivals see surge in users

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU : As the fintech firm Paytm crisis deepens, industry experts have raised various questions including the role of Paytm Bank Board. Also, the regulatory action against Paytm Payments Bank has reignited discussions about the proposed cap of a 30% market share by volume for UPI apps.

Paytm, which denied facing the Enforcement Directorate probe, assured employees that there is nothing to worry about. In a town hall, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, addressed employees and said there would not be layoffs. “We are not completely sure of things…like what exactly went wrong. But we will figure out everything soon. We will reach out to the RBI to see what can be done,” Sharma told employees during the town hall meeting.

“This development adds another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding market regulations and the future landscape of digital payment platforms. Sharma’s leadership will be crucial in steering Paytm through challenges, ensuring operational stability, and rebuilding trust,” said Somdutta Singh, serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Assiduus Global Inc, LP Angel Investor.