Prime Minister to inaugurate second edition of India Energy Week in Goa

NEW DELHI: New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW 2024) on Tuesday, and he will be interacting with top global oil & gas CEOs and experts.

He will be meeting ministers from Libya, Nigeria, Sudan and energy ministers from Ghana, Djibouti and Sri Lanka, among others. The top decision making body for the oil exporting countries, OPEC, will be represented by its secretary general Haithan Al Ghais.

The event will draw over 35,000+ attendees, 350+ exhibitors, 400+ speakers and 4,000+ delegates, from over 100 countries. It will host an extensive array of exhibitors, spanning core oil field services, lending dynamism to the atmosphere.

Additionally, to provide a 360 degree perspective on the global energy scenario, IEW 2024 will also feature speakers from regulatory bodies, renewable and alternate fuel associations and companies, policy researchers and consultants.

Additionally, India Energy Week 2024 will feature a rich spread of strategic conferences with global decision makers deliberating over the future of sustainable energy.

These sessions will include ministerial panels featuring energy ministers and policymakers from around the world, leadership panels involving global business leaders and industry experts, fireside chats and expert interviews led by Indian policymakers and energy leaders and executive sessions with global leaders at the forefront of business operations.