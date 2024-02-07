ONGC signs agreement with TotalEnergies to detect, measure methane emissions

GOA: On the occasion of India Energy Week 2024 currently underway in Goa, ONGC signed a cooperation agreement with TotalEnergies to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns using TotalEnergies' pioneer AUSEA (Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Applications) technology.

ONGC has been inviting international technology partners to help reduce its methane emissions in India by 2030, while TotalEnergies has decided to share its AUSEA technology to pivot the whole industry towards zero methane emissions by 2030.

Both companies are parties to the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28.

ONGC joins a growing list of national companies who have signed cooperation agreements with TotalEnergies for the use of AUSEA including Petrobras in Brazil, SOCAR in Azerbaijan, Sonangol in Angola and NNPCL in Nigeria.

One-of-a-kind technology by TotalEnergies, the AUSEA gas analyzer is mounted on a drone and was developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners.