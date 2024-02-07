Parliamentary panel recommends reduction in GST on insurance products

NEW DELHI: There is a need to reduce the GST rate on insurance products, especially health and term insurance, which is 18 per cent at present, recommended the Standing Committee on Finance.

The committee chaired by Jayant Sinha, in its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said they are of the view that the high rate of GST results in a high premium burden, which acts as a deterrent to getting insurance policies.

The Committee, to make insurance more affordable, recommended that GST rates applicable to health insurance products, particularly retail policies for senior citizens and microinsurance policies (up to limits prescribed under PMJAY, presently Rs 5 lakh), and term policies may be reduced.

Although the insurance industry in India has shown dynamic growth in recent years, with total insurance premiums increasing with reforms instituted by the current government, the penetration and density of Indian insurance products are still low.