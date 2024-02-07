TTK Prestige net profit jumps 8.5% to Rs 62.4 crore

NEW DELHI: TTK Prestige reported an 8.5% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.4 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as December sales remained sluggish after the shifting of the festive season to November.

The kitchen appliances and cookware manufacturer had reported a net profit of Rs 57.6 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

TTK Prestige revenue increased to Rs 738.4 crore in the quarter under review, an increase of 6.3% from Rs 694.8 crore on a year-on-year basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was at `84.8 crore in Q3FY24, a jump of 6.7% from Rs 79.5 crore it had posted in the same quarter a year ago. TTK Prestige margin was flat at 11.5%, slightly higher from 11.4% in Q3 of the previous financial year.