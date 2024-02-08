Apollo Hospitals' net profit jumps 56% in Q3, declares interim dividend of Rs 6 per share

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited's consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year stood at Rs 245 crores, growing 56% from Rs 157 crores a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (120% of face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2024, on the paid up equity shares, it said in exchange filings on Thursday.

Consolidated revenues for the December quarter grew 14% to Rs 4,851 crores, compared to Rs 4,264 crores in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin grew by 21%.

Consolidated revenues of the healthcare services division -- its hospitals -- increased by 12% to Rs 2464 crores in Q3FY24 compared to Rs 2194 crores in the same period last year (Q3FY23). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65%.

The company in a release said it is on track to add 2300 beds with Rs 3400 crores capital outlay in the next three financial years. The revenue of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, its diagnostics and retail arm, grew by 8% on a yearly basis.

Apollo HealthCo Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary that houses the pharmacy distribution and Apollo247, witnessed 17% increase in revenue on a yearly basis and stood at Rs 2049 crores.

Apollo Hospitals has completed CAR-T cell program and claims it is the first private player in the country to achieve the feat. The group will provide access to ‘Made in India’ CAR-T cell therapy for cancer, through Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, it said. Apollo Cancer Centre Bengaluru also inaugurated the AI-based precision oncology centre (POC).