Chola MS General Insurance aims to sustain higher growth in premiums

CHENNAI : Chennai-based Chola MS General Insurance Co aims to reduce the motor insurance business in its portfolio mix and sustain higher-than industry growth to increase market share, according to a senior official of the company.

V Suryanarayanan, managing director of the company, said their growth of the premiums written in the December quarter stands at 14.2% on a yearly basis (YoY), adding that it is higher than the industry average of around 11% YoY on a line of business (LOB) basis. He further said that the company has been maintaining the higher than average growth rate for 11 months and aims to sustain the growth momentum going forward.

The company registered a 26% growth in gross written premium in the December quarter on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, pertaining to April to December 2023 period, against the industry average of 15.4% (YTD). Chola MS General insurance’s gross written premium grew 14.2% in the December quarter at Rs 1,855 crores and more than 26% at Rs 5,578 crores on a YTD basis.

The insurer plans to diversify its motor business to 63.8% in December FY24 from 71.2% in FY21. It plans to bring it down to 60% in the near-term and further down to 55% in the long-term. Within the segment, the insurer’s share of commercial vehicles in its portfolio reduced 58.2% in FY21 to 42.3% in the December quarter of FY24. Recently re-entered crop insurance business consists of 7.3% of its loan book. Health business also witnessed an uptick to 10.2% in December FY24.