India’s oil use to rise faster than other countries, to cross China by 2027: IEA

NEW DELHI : India’s oil demand is projected to overtake China’s by 2027, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

The study also notes that the country is on track to experience an increase in oil demand of nearly 1.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) until 2030, accounting for more than one-third of the projected 3.2 mb/d global gains.

“India is forecast to be the single-largest source of global oil demand growth from 2023 to 2030, narrowly ahead of China. Underpinned by strong economic and demographic growth, the country is on track to post an increase in oil demand of almost 1.2 mb/d over the forecast period,” reads the report.

The report also mentions that India’s oil consumption will increase at a faster pace than that of other countries, in part because the country is still in the initial stages of economic development.

However, India’s oil production, which currently accounts for just 10% of its oil supply needs, is expected to continue declining further. Therefore, the country will have to rely on imports to meet the growing demand. India’s crude production declined by around 4% per year between 2018 and 2023, a rate lower than the global average annual decline of 7%.