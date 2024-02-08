Microsoft to impart AI skills to 2 mn people in India by 2025: Nadella

BENGALURU : Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday announced that the company will provide 2 million people in India with AI skilling opportunities by 2025, through its new ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA initiative.

“India is uniquely positioned to make promise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) a reality,” said Nadella at Microsoft CEO Connection event in Mumbai. He said, “We are committed to partnering broadly across public and private sector to help close the nation’s AI skill gap and create new opportunity throughout the country.”

This will help close skills gaps across the nation and strengthen the country’s ability to thrive in the AI era, he added. ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA will focus on training individuals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, as well as rural areas, enabling people to participate in the new era of AI and unlock inclusive socio-economic progress, Microsoft said.

The initiative will focus on three key areas to create AI fluency – equipping India’s future workforce, upskilling government officials in AI and working to build the AI capability of nonprofit organisations.

He highlighted how Microsoft Copilot, along with the company’s other AI solutions, is driving productivity gains for people and organisations by helping them complete work faster.A recent research on early users of Copilot for Microsoft 365 found they were 29% faster in a series of tasks, including searching, writing, and summarizing.

Organisations such as Infosys, HCLTech and LTIMindtree are already boosting their productivity and accelerating innovation using Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot, the company added. Microsoft also said organisations in India are seeing an average $3.86 return for every US dollar spent on AI projects.