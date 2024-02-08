‘New law to tackle Big Tech, digital publishers’ asymmetry’

NEW DELHI : The coming Digital India Act aims to address the asymmetry in revenue sharing between digital news publishers and Big Tech platforms, declared Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He was speaking at the 2nd DNPA Conclave & Digital Impact Awards hosted by Storyboard 18 and the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In his keynote address at the conclave, Chandrasekhar said, “We are concerned there is a deep asymmetry between those who create content and those who help content creators monetise that content.” He said the Digital India Act, once rolled out after the 2024 general elections, would “deal with this very pronounced and very visible asymmetry between the small guy or the medium guy in the Indian digital ecosystem and the big [tech] platforms, the gatekeepers for monetising that content. The asymmetry needs to be legislated, or at the very least, regulated through rules of a new legislation”.