Not decided yet to list in India: Hyundai

NEW DELHI : South Korean automaker Hyundai has not decided yet to list its Indian unit on the domestic exchanges here. Hyundai said it will comment on the matter when the plan becomes finalised or within a month.

“As a global company, we constantly review various measures, including listing overseas subsidiaries, to increase corporate value, but nothing has been decided,” Hyundai Motor said in a regulatory filing.

The statement by Hyundai comes amidst speculations that it is planning to list Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) to raise at least $3 billion by launching India’s largest IPO ever during the second half of the calendar year 2025.

It is being reported Hyundai is in the early stages of talks with many merchant banks regarding an initial public offering (IPO), including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America.

Hyundai is seeking to list its Indian business at a valuation of as high as $30 billion. This would make HMIL, which has about a 15% share in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market, more valuable (in terms of market capitalization) than established names such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.