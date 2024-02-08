RBI Monetary Policy: Experts see no rate cut before second half of 2024

Indian stock markets may have corrected due to unfulfilled expectations of a climb-down from Reserve Bank of India on its 'cautious' stance on inflation, but the move came as no surprise to the more seasoned observers of the central bank.

The Indian central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50% in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2023-24, opting to maintain status quo on both the rates and the stance.

"We doubt the central bank will loosen policy until the second half of the year, later than almost all other major emerging markets," said Shilan Shah, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Though inflation has moderated from its peak of 7.4% in September 2022, it still remains above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. Food inflation is a particular area of concern as adverse weather events could disrupt supplies, especially given that it's an election year.

"With the economy holding up well and inflation remaining above the 4% target for a few more months, we doubt the central bank will loosen policy until the second half of the year," he added.

This is despite the fact that RBI has upgraded its economic growth projections for the country to 7% for 2024-25.

RBI has, in recent briefings, underlined that its target for inflation is 4%, not a 'range' between 4-6%. Currently, inflation -- at around 5.5% -- is within the range, but not quite at 4%.