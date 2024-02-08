RBI refuses to back down from 'withdrawal of accommodation', keeps powder dry

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel - the Monetary Policy Committee - unanimously voted to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50% on Thursday, barring one dissenter -- Prof Jayanth R Varma -- who sought a 25 basis points cut.

In its first bi-monthly policy meeting of 2024, the central bank projected lower inflation and higher growth for the next fiscal year, while emphasizing the need to ensure the easing price rise trend sticks toward the 4% target.

The decision comes amid signs of resilience in the Indian economy and early indications of softening retail and core inflation. Moreover, RBI continued to maintain that the cumulative 250 basis points tightening since the start of 2022 is still working its way through the economy.

With inflation expected to moderate closer to target, albeit at a slow pace, the RBI has avoided putting a brake on the investment-led recovery prematurely through aggressive tightening. At the same time, the central bank stressed that the policy stance needs to remain disinflationary to anchor expectations and ensure full transmission to loan and deposit rates.

GDP growth seen at 7%

The RBI's forecast for next fiscal year is a notch lower at 7%, owing to continuing headwinds from the global environment. It projected Q1 FY25 growth at 7.2%, Q2 at 6.8%, Q3 at 7% and Q4 at 6.9%. In the first advance GDP estimates released last month, India’s National Statistical Office expected the economy to grow 7.3% in 2023-24. The year-before had seen GDP growth of 7.2%.

The MPC's rationale for the robust projection is that investment activity remains robust in India, while a rebound in farm output due to higher rabi acreage and resilient domestic consumption will support growth. Easing global supply snags are also seen aiding export demand. However, it warned that global slowdown fears, financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions could play spoilsport.