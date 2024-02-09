A now $44-billion question: Who is bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto?

LONDON: An Australian man went on trial in London this week over his claims of inventing bitcoin -- not the first time someone has been linked to being the cryptocurrency's enigmatic creator.

Computer scientist Craig Wright, 53, says he is "Satoshi Nakamoto", the pseudonym of bitcoin's creator and author of a white paper that introduced the cryptocurrency to the world in 2008.

He is being sued by cryptocurrency activists who say he's lied and forged documents in his attempts to pretend he is bitcoin's founder.

Bitcoin saw its popularity skyrocket to become the largest cryptocurrency, and now has a market capitalisation of $880 billion according to specialist website Coingecko.

However, after collaborating with fellow developers to finesse the code, the mysterious Satoshi disappeared from the radar in about 2011. Multiple theories have since emerged regarding his identity.

Hal Finney

American developer and cryptographer Hal Finney was the first person to receive the virtual unit, when Satoshi himself sent him ten bitcoins as a test.

However, in October 2023, the theory that Finney was in fact Satoshi was discredited by a high-profile blogger in the crypto community.

The amateur sleuth said he unearthed evidence suggesting that Finney, who died in 2014, was taking part in a running race at a time when Satoshi had been answering emails and carrying out bitcoin transactions, thereby ruling him out.

Dorian Nakamoto

Japanese-American engineer Dorian Nakamoto was among the first to be suspected of shaking up the world of currency, following a report in 2014 by Newsweek magazine that he was behind the digital token.

"I am no longer involved in that and I cannot discuss it. It's been turned over to other people. They are in charge of it now. I no longer have any connection," he was quoted by as saying by Newsweek.

He has since denied being Satoshi Nakamoto.