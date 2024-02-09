‘FMCG sector seeing premiumisation’

NEW DELHI: Nestle is seeing continued uptick in the premium products as a result of the ‘Wealth Effect’. Its managing director Suresh Narayanan in an interaction with the media on Thursday said those in the middle and upper middle class have the income and feel good about buying whatever they want to. However, he says inflation is still hurting the common man.

He says inflation, especially food inflation, continues to be a concern in the country. While denying the impact of consumption slowdown on the company’s finances, Narayanan pointed out a new phenomenon -- of polarity of booming premiumization and tepidness in the mainstream.

“So, if you’re the most expensive product in the market, and you have a certain standing, and a certain brand and certain equity, it gets lapped up very quickly. But if you’re a mainstream product, there you’re facing the vagaries of a combination of job losses and inflation,” says Narayanan.

Narayanan said that for most FMCG companies, volume play alone won’t work and they have to bring a balance between volume and value.