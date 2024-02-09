Microsoft to skill 75K women developers in India this year

BENGALURU: Microsoft Chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella on Thursday said the company will expand its Code; Without Barriers programme to India this month and will provide skilling and certification to 75,000 women developers in India in 2024.

Programme provides support, training, and networking opportunities for female developers and coders. Addressing 1,100 developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on Thursday, Nadella said India is a place where the momentum around developer and development is unbelievable.

He said India is expected to overtake the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027. GitHub is a Microsoft-owned software collaboration and innovation platform, with 13.2 million developers using the platform. India has the second-highest number of generative AI projects on GitHub after the US. “If you take 70 years of computing, one of the dreams has always been…

Can we create computers that understand us versus us understanding computers? …I think we may be there with the breakthrough of natural language or models that understand natural language. Computers that can hold a conversation after all a conversational interface is ultimately the easiest most natural user interface,” Nadella said, explaining AI opportunities and how they can change employee experience, reinvent customer engagement.

“And most importantly, the curve of innovation in any organisation can fundamentally be bent... that’s the transformational opportunities in front of us,” he said.