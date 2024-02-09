Nod for spectrum auction at base price of Rs 96,317 crore

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet on Thursday approved telecom spectrum auction across multiple bands at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.

In this regard, a committee will be set up chaired by cabinet secretary to finalise a plan for re-farming of certain spectrum bands. The committee will have representatives from all relevant stakeholders.

The auction will be held for spectrum in 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands. The telecom service providers will be offered spectrum for a validity period of 20 years.

A total of 10,523.15 MHz is being offered with a valuation of Rs 96,317.65 crore (at reserve price). The government will auction spectrum held by certain companies undergoing insolvency is expiring in 2024 on completion of the term.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for spectrum requirements of rail-based urban/regional transit systems like NCRTC in the 700 MHz band for Automatic Train Protection (ATP) systems and operations. It had earlier assigned 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz for Indian Railways for deployment of Kavach – automatic train protection system.

“This will improve passenger safety and operations of these transportation systems,” said the government in a press note.