ONGC in talks for proprietorship rights in Venezuela

NEW DELHI: OVL (ONGC Videsh), an overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, is in talks with the Venezuelan government for proprietorship rights of two of its projects in Venezuela, said a top official of OVL.

The company is in discussions to retrieve the remaining $600 million dividend stuck in the country. “We have taken crude in lieu of dividends, sometime back... We are in advanced talks with the Government of Venezuela to obtain further dividends and proprietorship of the two projects that we have there to increase production,” said Rajarshi Gupta, managing director of OVL.

OVL holds a 40% stake in the San Cristobal field located in eastern Venezuela’s Orinoco Heavy Oil belt, while Venezuela’s state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PdVSA) holds the remaining stake. In October 2023, the US eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil. The sanctions were initially imposed to penalize Maduro’s government following his contested re-election in 2018.

India last imported Venezuelan crude in 2020 when the US imposed secondary sanctions on the country. The US enforced severe sanctions on Venezuela to penalise Maduro’s government following his contested re-election in 2018.

Gupta also mentioned that the company will require further investment to initiate the project; however, he did not provide any details about the amount of investment. Regarding the project in Mozambique, he stated that LNG production will commence in the first quarter of this fiscal year.