Chhattisgarh budget aims to put economy on high road

Chhattisgarh budget's focus on GYAN will rejuvenate more than 70% of the state’s population. The infrastructure push will have a spillover effect on socio-economic development and large-scale industrial investments. The state is poised to double incomes in the next five years.

The budget focuses on ten pillars: Economic Development: Gareeb, Yuva, Anndata & Naari (GYAN), rapid economic growth through technology driven reforms governance, maximum capital expenditure, optimum utilization of natural resources, emphasis on new possibilities of service sector of the economy, ensuring private investments, focus on Bastar-Surguja, Decentralized Development Pockets (DDP), promoting Chhattisgarhi culture and importance of implementation.

Considering the socio-economic patterns and past downturns, the state has very rightly focussed on Gareeb, Yuva, Anndata and Naari (GYAN), which will cover more than 70% of the state’s population. GYAN has become popular for the socio-economic development of India. The Interim Budget of the Central Government for 2024-25 has a significant focus on GYAN. The Chhattisgarh government has also followed suit.

To support the GYAN segments of the states’ economy, the budget has announced numerous initiatives, including Rs 8369 crore for the Awas Yojana, Rs 10 thousand crore for the Krishi Unnati Yojana, with special attention to Bastar and Surguja regions for economic development, an annual Rs 12000 under Mahtari Vandan Yojana for eligible women, Udyam Kranti Yojana to provide self-employment to the youth and the establishment of Chhattisgarh Institutes of Technology, among others.

Focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence in governance and administration will speed up the economic growth trajectory of the state. The free ration for five years will help the poor in the multidimensional poverty, whereas Rs 10,000 crore to farmers will bring enhanced productivity of the farm sector and boost the aggregate demand in the state.

Chhattisgarh's budget is a comprehensive roadmap for doubling GDP while ensuring inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Chhattisgarh’s Viksit Yatra is paving the way for Viksit Bharat 2047. The Budget aims to double the state's GDP from Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 10 lakh crore within five years and approximately double the incomes of the people of the state.

The capital expenditure of the state for FY 2024-25 is estimated to Rs 22,300 crore which is 15% of total budget and 20% higher than previous year budget. This is up from the last five years’ average Capital Expenditure of 12%. The budget allocates Rs 266 crore for technical enrichment, with a 20% boost in capital expenditure.