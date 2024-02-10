DoT goes back on word; Spectrum sale in FY25

NEW DELHI: A day after the Cabinet approved the spectrum auction, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday said it will be able to conduct the auction sometime in June 2024, as the entire process is time-consuming.

Two top DoT officials said conducting auctions during this fiscal year or before the election is not possible as it involves technical and legal issues. In short, the auction will take place only under the new government.

“We have sent the request to the Cabinet for approval of the spectrum auction in December 2023. The approval came in February 2024. If we start the process today, it will take at least 45 days to complete. Moreover, to conduct it during the election period, we will need permission from the Election Commission too. It means there are so many legal and technical issues involved,” said an official.

Another official is of the view that the reason for delaying approval from the Cabinet is expected subdued response from the telecom service providers. The telcos already spent a hefty amount in the 2022 auction to lease spectrum for their 5G services.