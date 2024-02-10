Tata Power net profit rises 2% to Rs 1,076 cr in Q3

NEW DELHI: Tata Power on Friday reported a marginal jump of 2% in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,076 crore in December 2023 quarter.

Consolidated net profit was Rs 1,052 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, a company statement showed. Total revenues increased to Rs 14,841 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 14,339 crore in the same period a year ago.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said, “Our core businesses continue to perform well and have helped the company clock its 17th consecutive PAT (profit after tax) growth.” The company said better realisation in the core business segments, consisting of generation helped grow its profit.