V2 Retail has a blowout quarter after languishing for two years

V2 Retail Limited, a retailer that specializes in affordably priced garments and grocery, reported a 56% jump in its third quarter revenue, boosted primarily by a strong performance by its existing chain of stores. This marks a sharp turnaround for a company that had never really managed to shake-off the COVID lockdown blues.

The company witnessed healthy same store sales growth of 47% in Q3 FY24 and 29% for the nine months period.

As of December 31, 2023, V2 Retail operates 107 stores with total retail space of around 11.4 lakh sq. ft. During the April-December 2023 period, V2 Retail opened 14 new stores and closed 9 unviable stores as part of improving overall store productivity metrics.

Part of the reason for the strong performance is the weak year-ago performance. The company had been seeing poor growth in recent years due to weak demand in rural and semi-urban India. It has been trying various strategies, including discounting, to lure customers back to its stores.

The company said its in-house designing and manufacturing capabilities have provided competitive differentiation in product offerings across price points.

Going forward, V2 Retail remains committed to expanding its stores network with the aim of being ever more proximate and easily accessible to its growing customer base across India's value retail consumption market.