Have cops ever sought information on missing kids, NCPCR asks tech giant Google

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Google and YouTube to share if police have sought information on missing or kidnapped children.

In a letter dated February 6 and addressed to Mira Chatt, head of public policy at Google and YouTube, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo asked whether the police in India have ever sought information from Google regarding minor children who have gone missing, been kidnapped, or abducted in the last year.

The child rights body has also inquired about the mode of information sharing with the police on online platforms. Additionally, it has asked whether there is any provision to remove the password from parental control and settings for YouTube.

Kanoongo stated in the letter that the information should be provided within five days from the date of issuance of the letter. “Also, has Google provided such information to them? If so, how much information has Google provided and in what form? Furthermore, what terminology do the police use when seeking this information, and what terminology does Google use for the same information?” the letter stated.

“Moreover, how much information is still pending to be provided in such cases due to differences in terminology between the police and Google?” the letter added.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kanoongo said they have received information that the police have been seeking information from Google and YouTube on missing and kidnapped children. “We were told there were gaps in seeking and providing information on children because of the terminology used. We will get to know the real picture once we get all the information.”