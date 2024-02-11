Majority of employees feel difficulty in adapting work-from-office module: Report

MUMBAI: Amid companies encouraging their employees to return to the office, a majority of workers interviewed feel that it will be difficult for them to adapt to this transition, according to a report.

There is an apprehension among employees regarding the adaptation to the work-from-office module, and 69 per cent of respondents have expressed concerns about the potential challenges associated with this transition, a report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants said.

However, 25 per cent of employees showcased resilience and confidence in their ability to navigate and adapt to the renewed office environment, it added.