Matrix Clothing buyout brings customers, opens new mkt: Gokaldas

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based apparel manufacturer Gokaldas Exports has said its recent acquisition Matrix Clothing brings a stronger position in the knits category, introduces new customers, improves geographical spread to Europe and complements its investment in fabric processing.

Responding to analysts’ query, vice-chairman and MD of the company Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi said products that Matrix clothing sells have better realisation, and therefore, it expects better margins.

“They have also worked with premium customers. And that’s the reason why they have a much higher FOB (Freight-on-Board) value as compared to most of the list manufacturers. …there is further possibility of improvement in EBITDA margins given the product profile that exists. And it is our endeavour to further take it up,” says the MD of Gokaldas Exports.

Gokaldas Exports recently signed a pact with Matrix Clothing Private Limited (MCPL) to acquire 100% of equity share capital of Matrix Design & Industries for an enterprise value of Rs 489 crore. The acquisition would be partly (Rs 247.5 crore) funded by way of preferential allotment of shares of Gokaldas Exports through share swap.