MLM firm MD, investors seek action against online influencers

COIMBATORE: More than 150 people, who reportedly invested in the MLM firm MYV3Ads Media Private Limited along with its Managing Director Sakthi Anandhan staged a sit-in at the Coimbatore Police Commissionerate premises on Saturday. They demanded action against social media influencers for circulating videos against the firm without any valid evidence.

More than 100 people came to the city police Commissioner’s office led by Sakthi Anandan on Saturday morning to demand that police officers take stringent action against the people who were spreading fake information against the company on social media.

Sakthi Anandan expressed his interest in meeting the City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan to petition him. He was told to submit a petition to the police inspector of Racecourse police station, as the commissioner was in a meeting. But Sakthi Anandan did not accept it and replied that he was ready to wait till 8 pm on the premises to meet the police commissioner and sat on the premises. As the attempts to persuade them went in vain, the police evacuated them from the premises and arrested them.

Police sources said as many as 180 people were arrested. After noticing the news about the arrest, a few more investors started gathering in front of the District Collector’s office.