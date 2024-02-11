Where do the children play? it’s all about saving a racecourse

At a talk on the challenges of Climate Change by environmentalist Sunita Narain in Mumbai, an agitated citizen from the audience threw her off gear by demanding to know whether, in the midst of all the big issues , was there any hope to stop the eclipse of the city’s largest open space – the Mahalaxmi Race course.

Quickly recovering, Narain, who was focusing on the changing weather patterns and air pollution, urged that Mumbai’s large environmentally conscious people could put an alliance together to foil the government’s dark designs.

Easier said than done. It’s going to be a tough fight. The 211-acre racecourse administered by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), has existed since 1883 and is in the heart of the island city. One can imagine the hundreds of developers eyeing this mouth-watering expanse of land!The original lease expired in 2013, and the lessee, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)now wants it back. The plan is to allow horse-racing on 91 acres, while 120 acres will be reclaimed by the municipal corporation.