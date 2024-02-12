Beyond OTP: RBI looking for other authentication methods

Also, the central bank’s strict measures for authentication make it easier for customers who are afraid of being defrauded during an internet use to conduct their businesses without fear. Use of such enhanced technologies like biometric authentication has served to enhance user experience during this period by enabling them to navigate through transactions.

The RBI also announced a review of the Regulatory Framework for ETPs and that will be issued for stakeholders’ feedback. Earlier in 2018, the central bank issued a regulatory framework. It also proposed to streamline the process for on-boarding of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) and enhance its robustness. This has played an important role in financial inclusion by enabling customers to make digital payment transactions through service providers such as business correspondents.

“This move, particularly the proposed streamlining of onboarding and additional fraud risk measures, addresses a crucial need: enhancing security and building trust in a system relied upon by millions, especially in rural and Tier II+ cities. Imagine smoother, more secure digital transactions across kirana stores and beyond.

That’s the promise of this innovative approach. Mandatory due diligence for AePS service providers and stricter fraud monitoring will be like adding layers of security to your online wallet,” said Rahul Jain, CFO, NTT DATA Payment Services India. This initiative is all the more important as AePS recorded a whopping 43.31 crore transactions in January 2024, playing a vital role in delivering essential government subsidies and benefits.

CBDC Pilot

The RBI announced the introduction of programmability and offline functionality in their CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) pilot program which is a step towards enhancing the functionality and usability of CBDCs.

“Existing CBDC pilots primarily focus on basic payment functionalities, limiting their use cases. Transactions often require internet connectivity, hindering adoption in areas with poor internet access. Additionally, CBDCs cannot currently be programmed for specific purposes, limiting their flexibility. With offline functionality, convenient payments are ensured, enabling seamless transactions even without internet access,” said Jain. Gaurav Goel, Founder - Director, Fynocrat Technologies, strongly believes that the CBDC is the future of India and the introduction of a sovereign digital currency such as the e-rupee holds the potential to elevate India’s digital payment landscape to new heights.

Also, CBDC systems, powered by blockchain technology, offer cost-effective alternatives to managing and distributing physical cash, with transaction costs among the lowest globally and the ability to facilitate real-time transactions round the clock.

Secure payments