Government shifts procurement online, GeM portal transactions double

NEW DELHI: The procurement of goods and services from the government portal GeM will cross Rs 4 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal due to higher buying activities by various ministries and departments, a senior government official said on Monday.

The government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

"As of today, the procurement has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore and going by the trend, the procurement this fiscal will reach Rs 4 lakh crore," GeM CEO P K Singh told reporters here.

In 2021-22, the procurement value stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore. It crossed Rs 2 lakh crore last year.

Singh said that the share of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) such as Coal India in the total buying of goods and services is increasing at a healthy rate.

More than 245 CPSEs, including Coal India, SAIL, NTPC and SBI, are participating in the process.