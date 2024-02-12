India's petroleum products demand to increase mid-single-digit percentage in 2023-24: Fitch

NEW DELHI: India's demand for petroleum products is likely to increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in the financial year ending March 2024, following a 10 per cent post-pandemic recovery in 2022-23, according to Fitch Ratings.

Both petrol and diesel sales recorded robust 4-6 per cent increases in the first nine months of 2023-24, fueled by heightened economic activities in the agriculture and power sectors, coupled with a surge in holiday travel and auto sales.

Fitch said it expects Indian refiners' gross refining margins (GRM) to moderate during 2024-25 from the strong levels expected in 2023-24, but remain above mid-cycle levels.

By 2025-26, it foresees a shift closer to mid-cycle levels, but remaining resilient, bolstered by the escalating demand for end-products.