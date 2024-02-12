Paytm Bank independent director Manju Agarwal resigns

NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd independent director Manju Agarwal resigned from the board due to personal reasons, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Agarwal resigned from PPBL a day after RBI issued an order to Paytm Payments Bank to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

"Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), has informed us that Ms. Manju Agarwal, Independent Director resigned from the Board of PPBL on February 01, 2024, due to her personal commitments which were noted by PPBL Board on February 06, 2024," Paytm informed stock exchange in response to the clarification sought by the bourses.