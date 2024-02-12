RBI rules out review of action against Paytm Payments Bank

NEW DELHI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday ruled out any review of the central bank's action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), saying the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the functioning of the lender.

In a major action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), RBI, on January 31, directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTTags and other instruments after February 29.

"At the moment let me say very clearly there is no review of this (PPBL) decision. If your are expecting a review of the decision, let me very clearly say there is (going to be) no review of the decision," Das said at a press conference after the 606th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India.

The meeting was addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The governor said any decision against entities regulated by the RBI is taken after a comprehensive assessment.