Retail inflation eases to 3-month low of 5.1 per cent in January

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.1 per cent in January mainly on account of lower food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.69 per cent in December 2023 and 6.52 per cent in January 2024. In August 2023, inflation touched a high of 6.83 per cent.