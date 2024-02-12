Tourism, hospitality sector expected to create 50 million jobs in 5-7 years: HAI

NEW DELHI: Hotels' Association of India (HAI) on Monday said the hospitality and tourism sector expects to create 50 million direct and indirect jobs in the next 5-7 years but government support is required to get the full industry and infrastructure status in states to tap the employment potential.

The infrastructure status for the hospitality sector can push up investments not only to create accommodation but also in the process boost income and employment generation, HAI President Puneet Chhatwal said while speaking here at the 6th HAI Hoteliers' Conclave.

Chhatwal, who is also the Managing Director and CEO of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, said while tourism is a pillar of development creating about 10 per cent of the total employment and contributing 8 per cent to GDP with a huge multiplier effect that can help inclusive growth, "there is often a gap between this realisation and the actual policy implementation".

Addressing a press conference, HAI Vice-President K B Kachru said in the last two years there has been "a rise of 271 per cent in hirings".