Why your money deserves good governments

A good government will also focus on good spending. It is very clear from the data released over the years during the budget that the present regime in New Delhi concentrated on a higher capital expenditure. However, the government also had to spend significant resources on food security and fiscal support after the COVID-19 pandemic. It is likely to take a few years of fiscal consolidation for the government to recoup the higher spending already incurred. India’s infrastructure needs are rising every year with a growing population.

The present government is looking to spend a record amount on infrastructure. The subsequent governments need to continue to do more than the present government. No matter the political composition of the governments that assume power in 2024 or the future, governments that spend more money on building physical and social infrastructure are good governments for your money, too. They must curb their urge to live beyond their means, focus on reducing endemic corruption and leakages and still win votes. A good government will strive to strike a balance, which should keep the long-term interest rates in check.

What it means

The interplay of interest rates and inflation influences the value of your money. Suppose the consumer price inflation in the economy remains high for a long time; then, it erodes the value of your income. Your expenses rise as you need to spend more yearly for the same amount of goods and services. That puts pressure on your ability to save and invest. Your financial future depends on your ability to save and invest more yearly. If you notice that you are doing less yearly, the external environment is not conducive. Your income needs to grow and keep up with the momentum of your expenditure. At the same time, you need to allocate more money towards your future life goals.

If a government is not managing finances better, it borrows more money from the market. A good government will strike a balance between revenue and expenditure. It will not borrow more than planned. Any excess borrowing by the government ‘crowds out’ businesses and individuals from the credit market. That leads to lower borrowing by businesses and individuals. It leads to them cutting spending. If the demand for goods and services slows, the overall productivity in the economy is affected, slowing down the economy. Your money deserves better management of government finances.

Rajas Kelkar

(The author is editor-in-chief at www.moneyminute.in)