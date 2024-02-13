Counterfeit HP ink toners, cartridges worth about Rs 30 crore seized in India in a year

"Counterfeit HP products valued at approximately Rs 30 crore have been seized during November 2022-October 2023 in India," the report said.

The items include several counterfeit toner and ink cartridges, preventing their circulation and potential sale to unsuspecting consumers.

"The majority of these operations occurred in Mumbai, where over one lakh illicit items were confiscated," the report said.

HP conducted approximately 300 customer delivery inspections in India from November 2022 to October 2023.