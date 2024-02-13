Five states account for nearly 70% of MF assets in India

Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal together contributed around 69 per cent of the mutual fund industry's AUM as of January 2024, according to a report by Icra Analytics.

These five states/UT saw growth of 27-30 per cent year-on-year in assets under management last month.

The report said that as of January 2024, these states contributed 68.5 per cent to the industry's total asset under management (AUM) of Rs 52.89 lakh crore, marginally down from contribution of 69.43 per cent in January 2023.

Leading the fray is Maharashtra with an AUM of Rs 21.69 lakh crore, Delhi at Rs 4.52 lakh crore, Karnataka at Rs 3.65 lakh crore, Gujarat Rs 3.61 lakh crore and West Bengal at Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

Tamil Nadu saw an AUM of Rs 2.41 lakh crore, Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.42 lakh crore, Rajasthan Rs 96,619 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 81,388 crore and Telangana Rs 78,964 crore.

These top 10 states account for 87 per cent of the industry's AUM as of last month, the report said.