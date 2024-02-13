HFCL secures purchase order worth Rs 141 crore to supply backhaul to BSNL

NEW DELHI: Homegrown telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL Limited (HFCL) secured a purchase order worth Rs. 141 crore to supply a backhaul system to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). As per the purchase order, HFCL will provide products and services crucial for supporting BSNL's 4G and 5G network requirements. This includes initial planning, on-site surveys, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and annual maintenance of microwave links.

The company, in a press note said that the purchase order includes capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs. 119 crore and annual maintenance charges (AMC) of Rs. 22 crore. This represents part of the Rs. 179 crore advanced purchase order (APO) issued to the vendor, with the balance order of Rs. 38 crore expected to be released upon completion of supply against the current purchase order.

"This significant order cements HFCL's position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G technology solutions. Our cutting-edge 4G and 5G backhauling solution emphasizes capturing opportunities in global markets while aligning with the India Stack initiative. The deployment of these advanced solutions promises higher data transfer rates, low latency, and enhanced reliability and performance,” said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL.

Following the deal, BSNL is likely to start its 4G services in the next few months, and it will deploy its 5G network simultaneously. HFCL, in a statement, said it will help BSNL build its pan-India 4G and 5G-ready network infrastructure while enabling substantial savings in network rollout and spectrum usage charges. Under this landmark deal, it will supply indigenously designed and developed UBRs in the 5 GHz frequency band with 1 Gbps capacity.