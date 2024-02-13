India’s tablet market sees 21% QoQ growth in Q4

NEW DELHI: Domestic tablet market witnessed a growth of 21% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in Q4, 2023, driven by strong demand for 5G gadgets, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR).

According to the report, 5G tablet shipments soared by 43% year-on-year (YoY), accounting for a significant share of the market. Similarly, Wi-Fi tablets also performed well, recording a 13% YoY increase and claiming 52% of overall shipments. In terms of company, Apple maintained its leadership position with a 25% market share, driven by popular offerings such as iPad 10 and 9 Series. It was followed by Chinese tech giant Lenovo with a 24% market share. South Korean Samsung placed third with 19%.

“There is a rising consumer demand for diverse tablet options in India, including premium, 5G, and value-for-money tablet offerings. This growth is particularly noticeable in the business-to-business (B2B) sector and online purchases. The Indian tablet market is showing resilience and potential for continued progress,” said Menka Kumari, analyst, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The premium tablet segment (Rs 20,000–Rs 30,000) experienced a remarkable 95% QoQ jump, indicating a clear shift towards high-end devices.

Lenovo's Tab M10 and Tab M9 models performed exceptionally well, capturing significant shares in the value segment. Samsung's Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite models also saw strong demand. In CY2023, the tablet market recorded a 14% YoY decline in shipments.