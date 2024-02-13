Norton will now alert you if you data is shared on the dark web

"We keep an eye out for any hacks, compromised credentials, and illegal activity by continuously searching the shadowy corners of the internet. This way, we can make sure that your sensitive information is protected from the prying eyes of hackers," he said today.

Addresses, Aadhaar numbers, and data of credit cards of individuals, if found on Dark Web can be utilized for fraud and identity theft.

Citing an example, he said in 2023 Aadhaar numbers, passport information along with the names and phone numbers of 815 million Indians were found on the Dark Web.

Besides, 2.9 crore details of job seekers have been leaked on the Dark Web. On the launch of the Dark Web Monitoring service, Chopra said it actively searches the Dark Web based on the email address and other personal data of a consumer and issues a notification.

"With Dark Web Monitoring we are offering another tool to help protect and empower people to live their digital lives more safely," he said.