Demand for fresh talent picks up, companies look to hire across sectors

NEW DELHI: The job market for freshers has been quite challenging for many quarters now, but reports indicate companies are now looking to hire freshers across sectors such as Retail, Healthcare and Manufacturing, among others.

In its Career Outlook Report HY1 (Jan- Jun 2024), TeamLease EdTech reveals that intent to hire freshers improves by 6% in in this period as against the last year. (68% vs 62%). The overall hiring intent for all categories of job seekers has risen marginally to 79.3%. As per the report, the top three industries with the highest hiring intent for freshers are e-commerce & technology start-ups (55%), engineering & infrastructure (53%), and telecommunications (50%).

Among cities, Bengaluru leads the way with a hiring intent of 69%, followed by Mumbai at 58% and Chennai at 51%. Delhi is at 45%, a jump of 2% from HY2, 2023. However, the demand for newer talent currently stands at 68%, a marginal rise of 3% for the current HY1 (Jan-Jun 2024) over HY2 (Jul-Dec 2023).

The report talks about the impact of GenAI on freshers’ job landscape. It says jobs are evolving through human-AI collaboration. Roles such as software developers, technical writers, legal assistants, market research analysts, and graphic designers are expected to be transformed.