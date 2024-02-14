Eureka Forbes Q3 profit triples to Rs 23 crore

NEW DELHI: Health and hygiene products maker Eureka Forbes on Wednesday reported three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.97 crore for December quarter FY24, helped by volume gains and improvement in margins.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 6.85 crore in October-December FY23, according to a regulatory filing by the company now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.

Revenue from operation was up at Rs 539.43 crore as against Rs 473.51 crore earlier.

"Revenue growth was broad-based across categories and channels. Volumes grew for the third consecutive quarter in both water purifiers and vacuum cleaners," said Eureka Forbes in its earning statement.

EBITDA margins continued to expand year-on-year driven by operating leverage and cost optimization programmes.Eureka Forbes