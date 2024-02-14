GST dept doubles down efforts to meet FY24 target

NEW DELHI: Despite robust monthly GST collections, the Revenue department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they meet the collection targets.

The GST department has directed its officers across the country to roll up their sleeves to meet current year GST revenue target. The officers across all grades have been instructed to not take leaves until March 31 unless there is an emergency, sources told TNIE. However, such diktats have not gone down well with some officers of the department. Many say despite the advancement in digital technology, it is saddening to know that the GST officers are being compelled to minimise their routine leaves.

“We are navigating through a transformed India, a digital India, where GST compliance has fully transitioned online, with plans to digitalise assessments and litigation in the coming years. Despite these advancements, it’s concerning to observe that leading GST offices across the state are instructing tax officers to “minimise routine leaves until March 31, 2024” until they achieve their revenue quotas,” he said.

As per Rajat Mohan, executive director, Moore Singhi, this approach suggests some GST offices continue to adhere to traditional, rigid practices as the financial year draws to a close, undermining the spirit of fairness in tax collection.

He further said these issues highlight the need for a more balanced approach in tax administration that upholds the principles of fairness, efficiency, and transparency, ensuring the tax system remains equitable and supportive of taxpayer needs. The government is expecting to collect Rs 9.6 lakh crore in FY24, as per its revised estimates. The gross GST revenue in January stood at Rs 1.72 lakh crore, a rise of 10.4% YoY.