HFCL secures Rs 141 crore order from BSNL

NEW DELHI: Home-grown telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL Limited (HFCL) secured a purchase order worth Rs 141 crore to supply a backhaul system to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

HFCL will provide products and services crucial for supporting BSNL’s 4G and 5G network requirements. This includes initial planning, on-site surveys, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and annual maintenance of microwave links. The company, in a statement, said the purchase order includes capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 119 crore and annual maintenance charges (AMC) of Rs 22 crore.

“This order cements HFCL’s position as a leader in indigenous 4G and 5G technology solutions. Our cutting-edge backhauling solution emphasises capturing opportunities in global markets. Deployment of these solutions promises higher data transfer rates, low latency, and enhanced reliability and performance,” said Mahendra Nahata, MD of HFCL.