Stock market slides in early trade; Sensex slumps over 675 points

The latest inflation data from the US has upended expectations of when the Federal Reserve might start slashing interest rates.

As many as 27 scrips in the Sensex index declined.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HDFC Bank and TCS were among the major losers in the early trade.

In the Nifty pack, 44 stocks were in the red.

"January's hotter-than-expected US inflation report threw the financial market into a tailspin on Tuesday and upended investors' expectations about how soon and by how much the Federal Reserve might start cutting interest rates," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said.

In the US, the consumer price index rose 0.3 per cent in January and the core rate -- which excludes volatile food and energy costs -- rose 0.4 per cent, a tick above Wall Street expectations.