Valentine’s week: Ecomm firms see huge sales

BENGALURU: Ecommerce companies are witnessing a significant boost in their sales from chocolates to flowers and handbags on their platforms compared to last year in the run-up to the ongoing Valentine’s week.

Quick commerce platform Blinkit broke record of the highest-ever chocolates and roses sold on the platform compared to last year. Its CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to the social media platform X and said, “The peak is here and currently running at 406 CPM (chocolates per minute)!. More than 20,000 chocolates and chocolate boxes are on the way.”

On Rose Day, February 7, quick commerce companies experienced an uptick in their sales. Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food MarketPlace, Swiggy, in a post on X said, “Roses have been flying off the shelves since early this morning. After crossing the million roses mark last year, Swiggy Instamart has stocked up on 1.5 million fresh roses and is geared up to spread love this Rose Day and throughout Valentine’s week!”