Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27 percent in January

NEW DELHI: The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.27 per cent, mainly due to moderation in prices of food items.

WPI inflation was at 0.73 per cent in December 2023.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.39 per cent.

"The annual rate of inflation based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.27 per cent (provisional) for the month of January, 2024 (over January, 2023)," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.