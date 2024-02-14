World’s largest online store 'Vedanta Metal Bazaar' launched for primary aluminium products

RAIPUR: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces the launch of Vedanta Metal Bazar—an innovative new e-superstore for primary aluminium that promises to transform the way it is bought and sold in the country.

Vedanta Aluminium has mega-production (manufacture) plants at Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Jharsuguda (Odisha).

The superstore offers over 750-plus product variants, encompassing an extensive range of offerings with AI-based price discovery in the face of fluctuating commodity prices.