World’s largest online store 'Vedanta Metal Bazaar' launched for primary aluminium products

RAIPUR: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, announces the launch of Vedanta Metal Bazar—an innovative new e-superstore for primary aluminium that promises to transform the way it is bought and sold in the country.
Vedanta Aluminium has mega-production (manufacture) plants at Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Jharsuguda (Odisha).
The superstore offers over 750-plus product variants, encompassing an extensive range of offerings with AI-based price discovery in the face of fluctuating commodity prices.
Products on offer include ingots, billets, primary foundry alloy (PFA), wire rods, rolled products, flip coils, hot metal and Restora (India’s first low-carbon aluminium). In addition, the superstore also offers customised solutions tailored to the needs of the company’s wide customer base.
Identified as a vital metal for the global energy transition, Aluminium is a critical raw material for key sectors such as aerospace, automotive, building construction, energy distribution, defence and many more.
With a view to enhance ease of doing business for customers, the innovative e-commerce platform boasts to revolutionise the aluminium buying experience. It intends to simplify the entire procurement process, enabling buyers to focus on their business growth, keep track of price movement and negotiate on multiple parameters.
Several global-first features are integrated into the new platform Vedanta Metal Bazaar, including product availability, online price discovery, long-term contracts, on-the-spot orders, live shipment tracking, financial reconciliation, all critical documentation.
“Vedanta Metal Bazaar comes as a truly great reflection of what India stands for today: a potent blend of engineering prowess and digital innovation. It offers a world-class experience to a rapidly progressing nation, democratising access to top-quality aluminium by making it readily available to all sections,” said John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium.
Vedanta Aluminium manufactures more than half of India’s aluminium, which amounts to 2.29 million tonnes in the FY 2023.
Vedanta Metal Bazaar can be accessed directly via the following portal link: https://browse.vedantametalbazaar.moglix.com/catalog/aluminium.
The entire experience to aid their procurement journey is supported by Vedanta Aluminium’s panel of in-house experts.