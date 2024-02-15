Adani Green starts 551 MW solar plant in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), an Adani Group arm, on Wednesday announced the commencement of operations for its 551-megawatt (MW) solar power generation capacity at Khavda in Gujarat.

The company said it achieved this milestone within 12 months of starting work on the Khavda RE park. This involved developing basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and creating a self-sustaining social ecosystem.

“Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world’s most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“Through bold and innovative projects like the Khavda RE plant, AGEL continues to set higher global benchmarks and rewrite the world’s planning and execution standards for gigawatt-scale renewable energy projects.” This milestone validates the Group’s commitment in accelerating equitable clean energy transition journey towards its goals of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, he said.